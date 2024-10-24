Jani Master Granted Bail: Harassment Case

Tollywood's controversial choreographer Jani Master has been granted bail by the Ranga Reddy court. He was previously arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case involving a female choreographer. Despite multiple previous attempts to secure bail, the court had rejected his petitions. However, the latest bail announcement has brought relief to his family.

A woman from Madhya Pradesh filed a complaint with the Narsingh police on September 15, alleging that Jani Master had threatened and raped her multiple times. Following the complaint, he was taken into custody.

According to the victim, Jani Master sexually assaulted her under the pretext of offering opportunities, while she worked as his assistant choreographer. The victim also claimed that the abuse began in 2019 when she was still a minor. Based on her statement, the case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Jani Master is expected to be released from Chanchalguda Jail on October 25 following the court’s bail order.

Earlier, Jani master was granted interim bail to attend the National Film Awards event in Delhi after he was initially conferred the award. Later, Jani master's National Award was cancelled following the allegations of POCSO Act and subsequently Jani Master's interim bail was nullified.