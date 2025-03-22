Posani set to be released from Guntur jail as CID court grants bail

After spending almost a month in jails across the State, renowned actor and writer Posani Murali Krishna will be released from Guntur Jail on Saturday (March 22).

Around 19 cases were booked against Posani for allegedly posting derogatory comments about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and for inciting tensions within the film industry.

The former chairman of the AP TV and Film Development Corporation was granted bail in several cases before the CID (Crime Investigation Department) arrested him and shifted him to Guntur Jail, based on a complaint booked in November last year.

YSRCP leaders and the actor’s family have accused the TDP-led NDA government of resorting to political vendetta and causing mental and physical distress to Posani.

Annamayya police had arrested Posani from his residence in Hyderabad on February 26. He was brought to Rajampet but was shifted to multiple prisons on PT (Prisoner Transit) warrants.

Appearing before the CID court, Posani had expressed that he would end his life if he were not granted bail. “I am being moved from one jail to another and forced to travel hundreds of miles across the State without any regard for my age and ailments,” he had lamented.

In a major relief, the CID court granted him bail on March 21.