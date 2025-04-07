No Prabhas Film in 2025? Fans Confused Over Delays and Lack of Updates

Pan-India star Prabhas, who commands a massive fan following across the country, has left his fans in a state of confusion and disappointment. Despite having multiple big-budget projects in the pipeline, there is no clarity on what his next release will be—or if there will be one at all in 2025.

Fans had expected at least one release per year, especially after the success of Salaar, but the current scenario suggests that 2025 might go without a single Prabhas film hitting the theatres. This unexpected dry spell has sparked frustration among his loyal fanbase, who are now demanding updates and transparency.

Among his upcoming films, Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, was initially believed to be the next release. However, the film has been silently delayed, with no official statement or explanation from the makers. Meanwhile, Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is reportedly nearing completion. But even though the project is moving fast, it cannot be released ahead of Raja Saab due to scheduling and strategic reasons.

Adding to the confusion, Hombale Films had officially announced Salaar 2, raising hopes for another high-octane actioner. But after the initial announcement, there has been complete silence, and no further updates have been provided. This pattern of announcement followed by silence is becoming a point of concern for fans.

The much-anticipated collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled Spirit, is yet to go on floors. Though it’s expected to begin later this year, there’s still no clear confirmation on the progress of the script or the official shooting schedule. On the other hand, Nag Ashwin, fresh from the success of Kalki 2898 AD, recently stated that the sequel, Kalki 2, won’t begin anytime soon as he’s still working on the script. Interestingly, before starting the Kalki sequel, he plans to do a quick film with Alia Bhatt, pushing Kalki 2 even further into the future.

Even as Hanu Raghavapudi races to wrap up Fauji, reports suggest he’s also trying to lock Prabhas for yet another film, adding another project to the actor’s already packed slate. Alongside these, there’s also Prabhas’ cameo in Kannappa, a proposed film with director Prasanth Varma, and several other speculative collaborations.

While it’s clear that Prabhas is committed to pan-India storytelling and has a jam-packed calendar for the next five years, the lack of timely releases is testing the patience of fans. Many are beginning to question whether signing too many projects at once is causing avoidable delays and unnecessary pressure, leading to a situation where there are plenty of announcements but no confirmed releases. As it stands, all eyes are on the star and his team to break the silence and offer some much-needed clarity.