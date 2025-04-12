Perusu OTT Review: Vaibhav Reddy's Funny Funeral Comedy Redefines Stand-Up — Literally

At a time when regional cinema leans heavily into action thrillers and intense dramas, director Ilango Ram’s Perusu (Pedda in Telugu, streaming on Netflix) comes as a refreshingly absurd and wildly entertaining detour. A remake of the acclaimed Sinhala-language film Tentigo, Perusu (Pedda) takes an eyebrow-raising medical condition — terminal erection, or priapism — and spins it into a full-blown comedy of errors.

A Bold Premise with Big Laughs

The plot kicks off with the sudden demise of Halasyam, a respected elderly man in a small village. But things take a bizarre turn when, instead of the usual signs of rigor mortis, his body develops an unexpected — and very public — erection. Cue the chaos. His sons, the responsible-yet-awkward Duraikannu (Vaibhav) and the reluctant Samikannu (Sunil), now have to bury more than just their grief. With the help of their wives, mother, and a bunch of nosy relatives and neighbors, they embark on a desperate mission to keep this "shameful" secret under wraps before the funeral.

This razor-thin premise becomes the perfect playground for a series of outrageous jokes, witty one-liners, and innuendo-laced wordplay reminiscent of Crazy Mohan’s writing. The film milks its central gag for all it's worth — from cricket bats to TMT bars, nothing is spared in the barrage of d*** jokes. Yet, somehow, it works.

A Comedy That Leans All In

Despite the risk of the novelty wearing thin, Perusu keeps things engaging with a colorful ensemble cast. Bala Saravanan, as the loyal sidekick Ameen, stands out with impeccable comedic timing, while Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, and Munishkanth add layers of hilarity. There’s even a cheeky subplot involving a shaman (Kaarthekeyen Santhanam) and a doctor (VTV Ganesh) that could’ve explored deeper themes — like science vs superstition — but instead chooses slapstick over substance.

The film’s approach is unapologetically silly, and while it sometimes opts for the “low-hanging fruit,” it hits more often than it misses.

Performances That Make It Click

Vaibhav and Sunil, playing on-screen and real-life brothers, carry the film with surprising ease and charm. Their chemistry is effortless, and a tender car scene between the two gives the film a rare emotional beat. Chandini Tamilarasan delivers in a solid role, while Niharika NM impresses with her screen presence — though her accent feels slightly out of place. Nakkalites Dhanam and Deepa Shankar, despite limited screen time, leave a strong impression.

A Laugh Riot with Some Thought Behind It

Though Perusu might rely heavily on toilet humor, it never veers into vulgarity. Even when the film touches on sensitive themes like extra-marital affairs and sexual health, it maintains a surprisingly clean tone. Ironically, thanks to censorship, pixelated shots of the deceased’s “problem area” end up adding unintentional laughs to an already absurd premise.

Still, beneath the gags lies a subtle commentary: about how far families go to protect their “honor,” even when it means hiding something natural. It’s a thought-provoking angle, though the film doesn't dwell on it long.

The Final Word

Perusu may not be for everyone, especially if subtlety is your thing. But if you’re in the mood for something unapologetically goofy with some stellar performances and sharp writing, this one’s worth a watch. It’s a one-trick pony, yes — but as Bruce Lee famously said, mastering one trick can be more powerful than knowing a thousand.

And hey, if this ever gets adapted into English, maybe they’ll call it *Die Hard*. Fitting, no?

Rating: ★★★☆☆ (3/5)