The Wait Is Over: Kannappa Locks Its Grand Release Date - June 27, 2025

After months of anticipation and meticulous craftsmanship, Kannappa—the magnum opus from Vishnu Manchu—is finally ready to make its mark. The much-awaited release date has been officially announced, putting an end to speculation and excitement in overdrive.

In a moment that underscored the film’s national significance, the Kannappa team—led by Dr. Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari—had the distinct honor of meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Far beyond a formal courtesy call, the meeting turned into a powerful symbol of support and encouragement. The Chief Minister, acknowledging the film’s cultural and cinematic promise, extended his heartfelt wishes to the team and expressed his belief that Kannappa would resonate with audiences across India.

Adding grandeur to the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the official release date poster of Kannappa. The film is now slated to hit the big screens worldwide on June 27.

Helmed by director Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Dr. Mohan Babu under the prestigious banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa has already ignited massive buzz through its visually striking posters, captivating teasers, and soul-stirring songs. With the release date now locked, the team is shifting into high gear with its promotional blitz.

Crafted as a pan-Indian spectacle, Kannappa will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, promising a spiritual and cinematic experience that transcends language and geography.