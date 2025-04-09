Trump Plans Daily Fine of 998 USD on Immigrants after Deportation Order

The Trump administration is preparing to reintroduce and expand a controversial immigration enforcement policy that would impose daily fines of $998 on migrants who defy final deportation orders. Those who fail to pay the fines could also face asset seizures, according to internal government documents reviewed by Reuters.

The plan, which stems from a 1996 immigration law, was first enforced during Trump's initial term. The administration now intends to apply the policy retroactively for up to five years, potentially resulting in fines exceeding $1 million per person, a senior Trump official said on condition of anonymity.

Roughly 1.4 million migrants currently living in the U.S. are under final deportation orders. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned of strict consequences for non-compliance, encouraging migrants to use a rebranded mobile app—CBP Home (formerly CBP One)—to “self-deport.”

In internal emails, the White House has pressed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to implement and manage the fines, property seizures, and asset sales. However, a CBP memo raised concerns about cost and staffing, recommending that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) oversee the initiative instead. CBP would reportedly need to hire 1,000 new paralegal specialists to handle the caseload.

The Department of Justice’s civil asset forfeiture division may also play a role in seizing property from migrants who don’t comply. Critics warn the move could impact millions in mixed-status households, where undocumented migrants live with U.S. citizens or legal residents.

Advocates say the steep fines would disproportionately harm low-income immigrants and aim to instill fear rather than promote lawful behavior. President Biden rescinded similar penalties in 2021, but Trump’s renewed push signals a tougher stance if he returns to office.