Preserve Parasnath Hill in line with Jain traditions, Jharkhand HC tells govt

Ranchi, April 9 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to take necessary steps to preserve Parasnath Hill -- a sacred pilgrimage site for Jains -- in accordance with their religious beliefs and traditions.

The directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Jain organization ‘Jyot’.

A division bench led by Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao instructed that a joint team comprising members of the District Legal Services Authority, state government representatives, and the petitioner visit the site and submit a report on its current condition.

The court said it will pass an interim order after examining the findings.

Representing the petitioners, advocates argued that Parasnath Hill is the nirvana bhoomi (place of liberation) of several Jain Tirthankaras and holds immense religious significance for Jain followers across India and abroad.

They alleged that in recent years, the sanctity of the site has been compromised due to the sale of liquor and meat, encroachments, and unauthorised constructions.

They also objected to eggs being served in nearby Anganwadi centres and raised concerns about the government's push to promote the area as a tourist destination, which they claimed could further erode its spiritual environment.

"The government has failed to curb these activities which hurt Jain sentiments," the petitioners told the court, citing a January 5, 2023, notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change urging preservation of the site in alignment with Jain traditions.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said the government is sensitive to the concerns of all religious communities, including Jains.

He told the bench that measures are already being taken to stop the sale of meat and prevent encroachment around the sacred site.

“The government is committed to ensuring that religious sentiments are respected, and necessary steps will continue to be taken,” he said.

Senior advocate Darius Khambata, along with advocates Indrajit Sinha, Khushboo Kataruka, and Shubham Kataruka, appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.