Dhanteras 2024: Significance, Date, and Celebrations

Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali and falls on 29th October this year. It is an important day as it commemorates the god of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari, and his consort, the Goddess Lakshmi symbol of wealth and prosperity.

History and Importance

The important festival is the victory of Hindu mythology. Dhanteras originated from "Dhan" which means wealth, and "Teras" is the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha. It celebrates the birth of Lord Dhanvantari carrying a Kalash full of amrita (elixir) after the churning of Samudra Manthan, representing health and prosperity.

He is also the deity of Ayurveda and health. According to legend, he emerged out of the ocean with a jar full of amrita, the drinking of which will cure all diseases and grant him immortality. Lord Dhanvantari is born today. It is the day when one is blessed with good health and prosperity.

Why Celebrate

Dhanteras is celebrated for several reasons:

Worship of Lord Dhanvantari: To seek his blessings for good health and well-being, followers worship Lord Dhanvantari.

Coming of Goddess Lakshmi: On Dhanteras day, goddess Lakshmi is believed to arrive and shower fortunes upon her believers.

Commencement Glimpse of Diwali: The home and hearts start getting a glimpse of Diwali, which is essentially considered a good time for initiation, investment, and the beginning of buying some precious assets.

Saluting Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera

The festival is also dedicated to Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, who is considered a symbol of the significance of wealth and prosperity. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi in search of her blessings to attract financial prosperity and success.

Cleaning and Purification

It also happens to be a festival of purification and cleansing of the homes, minds, and souls so that they can get ready for illumination and joy on Diwali. Activities include cleaning and decorating homes, lighting lamps and candles, and worship offerings to Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi.

Stories Surrounding Dhanteras

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are said to have emerged from the ocean in Samudra Manthana. There is yet another legend related to a brave bride who somehow managed to rescue her husband from the noose of death by the dazzling god of death, Yama with gold, silver, and lamp light.

Traditions and Customs

On Dhanteras,

Pay oblation to Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi.

Buy gold, silver, and utensils to invite prosperity

Clean and decorate their homes

Light lamps and candles

Pray and do puja

