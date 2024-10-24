Nvidia to partner with Indian Tech Companies: Reliance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Flipkart - Emerging AI Hub

Nvidia Corp., the US chipmaker leading the global AI revolution, is strengthening its foothold in India through high-profile partnerships with the country’s top corporations. At one of its AI summits held in Mumbai, Nvidia showcased how Indian companies across sectors are leveraging its cutting-edge technology to enhance their products and services.

CEO Jensen Huang is set to discuss the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in India during a conversation with Mukesh Ambani, the retail-to-refining magnate and chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday.

India: A Key AI Growth Market

With a population of 1.4 billion and growing technology adoption across sectors like agriculture, education, and manufacturing, India is emerging as a significant AI hub. Global tech giants, including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, view India’s rapidly expanding economy not just as a lucrative market but also as a strategic base for operations.

Though AI currently contributes only a small portion to global revenues, companies are positioning themselves for long-term growth in this burgeoning market. Nvidia’s partnerships aim to align with India’s tech aspirations and drive efficiency improvements across industries.

Strategic Collaborations with Indian Firms

Nvidia announced several key collaborations, including:

Tech Mahindra Ltd.: Assisting in the development of a Hindi large language model to support India’s multilingual digital ecosystem.

Flipkart: Partnering with the e-commerce giant to enhance its conversational AI-based customer service systems.

Health-care providers: Working with Indian medical institutions to improve patient care and accelerate research through AI-powered solutions.

Pioneering the AI Revolution

Nvidia is at the forefront of the global AI boom, with its advanced chips powering the AI models used by tech giants like Microsoft and Google. Huang, who has traveled extensively this year, continues to advocate for the widespread adoption of AI technologies, referring to it as a “new industrial revolution.”

By fostering deep alliances with India’s corporate giants, Nvidia aims to solidify its presence in one of the world’s most promising AI markets, underscoring the country's growing influence in the tech world.