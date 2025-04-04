Trump Tariff Effect: iPhone Prices Set to Soar Worldwide!

Apple Inc. may soon face one of its toughest pricing dilemmas yet, as former U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies his trade war against major global economies. Industry experts warn that the ongoing tariff hikes could result in iPhone prices increasing by 30% to 40%, depending on the model.

The latest tariffs directly target goods manufactured in China, where most iPhones are assembled. With no exemptions granted this time around, Apple is left with a tough choice—either absorb the increased production costs or pass them on to consumers worldwide. Currently, the base model of the upcoming iPhone 16 is expected to be priced at $799 (approximately ₹68,000). However, if Apple chooses to shift the tariff burden to buyers, that price could rise to $1,142 (around ₹97,000). The high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1TB of storage could cost as much as $2,300 (roughly ₹2 lakh).

In the past, Apple managed to navigate around similar challenges by securing special exemptions from U.S. authorities. This time, however, such a lifeline doesn’t appear to be available. The absence of relief puts Apple in a precarious position at a time when iPhone sales are already underperforming in key global markets. A sharp increase in prices could further dent demand, opening the door for rivals like Samsung to capture a larger market share.

Just a day ago, Trump unveiled sweeping tariff reforms, introducing import duties ranging from 10% to 49% across all foreign goods entering the U.S. India has been hit with a 26% tariff, China with 34%, and European nations with 20%. This aggressive move is widely seen as a strategic push to pressure American companies into relocating their manufacturing operations out of China.

As the global tech industry braces for impact, all eyes are on Apple and how it will respond to the evolving economic storm. Whether it chooses to rethink its manufacturing strategy or ask customers to pay more, one thing is certain—iPhone buyers around the world should prepare for a potentially hefty price tag.