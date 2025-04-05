Stock Market Holiday on April 10: NSE & BSE Closed for Mahavir Jayanti

The Indian stock market remains closed on national and public holidays, with no trading activities taking place on those days. On April 10, 2025, the stock market will be closed for Mahavir Jayanti. Both the leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will not conduct business on this day.

According to the 2025 holiday schedule published on the official websites of BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com), trading in equity, equity derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will be suspended for Mahavir Jayanti.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2025

The Indian stock market will remain closed on the following dates in 2025: