Stock Market Holiday on April 10: NSE & BSE Closed for Mahavir Jayanti
The Indian stock market remains closed on national and public holidays, with no trading activities taking place on those days. On April 10, 2025, the stock market will be closed for Mahavir Jayanti. Both the leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will not conduct business on this day.
According to the 2025 holiday schedule published on the official websites of BSE (bseindia.com) and NSE (nseindia.com), trading in equity, equity derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will be suspended for Mahavir Jayanti.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2025
The Indian stock market will remain closed on the following dates in 2025:
- Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10 (Thursday)
- Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14 (Monday)
- Good Friday – April 18 (Friday)
- Maharashtra Day – May 1 (Thursday)
- Independence Day – August 15 (Friday)
- Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday)
- Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 2 (Thursday)
- Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21 (Tuesday)
- Diwali Balipratipada – October 22 (Wednesday)
- Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti – November 5 (Wednesday)
- Christmas – December 25 (Thursday)