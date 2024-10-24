Diwali 2024 Bank Holidays: State-wise Full List is Here

With Diwali only two weeks from now, banks across India will usher in the festival of lights on various dates in the states. State-specific bank holidays have been declared to mark the several celebrations of Diwali that differ from each state with some having a long holiday.

Diwali or Deepavali signifies the triumph of light over darkness, of good over evil, and of knowledge over ignorance. It is one of the significant Hindu festivals. This year, Diwali falls on 31st October.

Bank Holidays on 31 October :

The Banks of Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will remain closed.

Bank Holidays on 1 November:

On account of Deepavali, Kut Festival, and Kannada Rajyotsava, the banks in the states of Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur will remain closed.

Bank Holidays on 2 November:

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Savant New Year Day: This day is a holiday in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Long Holidays:

Karnataka and Maharashtra will have four holidays from 31st October up to 03rd November. For Uttarakhand and Sikkim, the holidays coincide between 01st November to 3rd November.

Other Festivals:

Kut Festival is the third and it falls on 1 November. Chavang Kut, Thalfavang Kut, and Pawl Kut are celebrated simultaneously in the festival. All these festivals symbolize the end of the harvest season and show respect towards the god for a good harvest.

Also read: Jani Master Granted Bail: Harassment Case