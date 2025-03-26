Bank Holidays in Last Week of March: Check List of Cities and Dates

As March draws to a close, millions of bank customers nationwide will be affected by bank holidays. Although the number of holidays differs from state to state, there is a national bank holiday on March 31, 2025, on the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr).

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on March 27 and March 28 on the occasion of Shab-I-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, respectively. These festivals fall on the RBI holiday list under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Banks will remain shut in many cities across the nation on March 31, 2025. These include big cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Although bank branches will be closed, online banking services will run as normal. This enables customers to perform online transactions, bill payments, and other online services offered on their bank's online platforms. Customers can utilize these services to attend to their banking needs without physically going to a bank branch.

