AP Higher Education Reservation Policy: 85% Seats for Local Students

The Andhra Pradesh government has made up its mind to modify the policy of reservation in higher education institutions 10 years after the bifurcation of the state. A committee of officials has suggested eliminating the Telangana quota in admissions to higher education institutions.

The committee has proposed introducing regional-based reservations, with 85% seats for students who are locals and 15% for students belonging to other regions. The policy will be enforced on all the higher education institutes in the state, both the universities and the colleges.

The region of Andhra University will include 13 districts, namely Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaram Raju, East Godavari, Kakinda, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam.

The region of Sri Venkateswara University will include 12 districts, namely Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai, and Nellore. The number of districts in each region is as follows:

The suggestions of the committee are to be adopted from the 2025-26 session. The policy will grant increased opportunities to the local students and encourage regional equilibrium in admission in higher studies.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has also chosen to disband the Osmania University zone and incorporate it with the Andhra University zone. The new policy of reservation shall be extended to all higher education institutions within the state, covering universities and colleges.

The move by the government is likely to advantage for Andhra Pradesh students and open better opportunities for higher education for them. The new policy will also be likely to assist in enhancing regional balance and equity of admission to higher education.

Also read: Summer Holidays 2025: AP, Telangana holidays start from April 24