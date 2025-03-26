Denise Richards admits that she got more acting offers after starting OnlyFans page

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Denise Richards has seen a massive turnaround as far as acting offers are concerned.

While preparing to shoot photos for her OnlyFans account in an episode of ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things’, the actress shared how her success on the platform has impacted her career, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Denise first joined in 2022, shortly after her daughter Sami Sheen, who has been a creator on the site since she turned 18, did so, and said she quickly realised “how lucrative” it could be. “I will say that I'm in the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, so I am very grateful”, the 54-year-old said. “It's very empowering, especially for someone my age, that people still want to see me that way”.

“When I joined OnlyFans, I was very concerned that I possibly could lose some jobs, but it was the opposite”, she went on to reveal. “I got more offers. I get roles where I'm like, the trophy wife or the sexy one”.

As per ‘People’, during the photoshoot, Denise stripped down to a red swimsuit, her husband, Aaron Phypers, took the pictures. “He's so supportive”, Denise gushed, noting that he helps throughout the entire process. “He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like’”.

When it comes to her presence on the subscription service, which is popular among sex workers, Denise said she uses it to connect with her fans. “People think that I'm just doing whatever, that's not true”, she explained. “I actually look at it as a way of communicating with fans, and not the way that you're thinking”.

Later in the episode, Denise went to visit Sami, 20, while she took new headshots. However, she revealed that her OnlyFans page has had an entirely different effect from her mom’s.

“I really want to get headshots done to transition into modeling”, Sami said. “I've met with a couple agencies, and they don't like that I do OnlyFans. It's so frustrating because it's like, that's how I pay my rent. If you'll take me seriously, I won't have to do it anymore”. Denise agreed, calling their contrasting experiences “a double standard”.

