Two cases booked against KTR for social media posts over SSC paper leak

Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) Police in Telangana's Nalgonda district have registered two cases against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. T. Rama Rao for social media posts about the 10th class examination paper leak case.

The police have also booked BRS social media in-charge Manne Krishank, former digital media director Dileep Konatham and others.

Krishank has been named accused number one, while Rama Rao and Dileep are listed as accused number two and three, respectively.

They have been booked under sections 353 (1) C and 353 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly circulating fake news.

Rama Rao, a former minister and Dileep reposted a post by Krishank on his 'X' handle, alleging involvement of Congress leaders in the leak of 10th class (SSC) exam paper by the management of a private school in Nakrekal town.

Krishank alleged that while 15 persons were involved, only six have been arrested. He also claimed that an aide of a Congress MLA is not named in the First Information Report (FIR) due to the government's pressure.

Nakrekal Municipal Chairperson Chougoni Rajitha lodged a complaint with the police that two channels telecast fake news linking her to the paper leak case. She told police that KTR, Krishank and Dileep circulated the fake news on social media, damaging her reputation.

Another case was registered against them on a complaint by one Uggadi Srinivas.

Meanwhile, Krishank has termed the cases false. He said Congress Municipal Chairman Rajitha was not named in his posts on X, but the Congress government "arranged" this leader to file the complaint.

Krishank also stated that they had collected images of the accused with the Congress leaders from their Facebook handles, but all the images were removed and the accounts were locked on Wednesday morning.

He alleged that false police cases against them were only to hide the facts in the SSC paper leak case and protect the Congress leaders involved.

