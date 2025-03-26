Deva OTT Release on Netflix on March 28

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's thriller Deva is set to premiere on Netflix on March 28, 2025, two months after its theatrical release on January 31. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, featuring a modified climax.

The film follows ACP Dev Ambre (Shahid Kapoor), a determined Mumbai cop who suffers from memory loss after an accident. Before the incident, Dev had uncovered the truth behind the murder of ACP Rohan D'Silva but couldn't reveal the culprit. As he revisits the case, he discovers that he himself was responsible for Rohan’s death, having eliminated him to protect his connections with a criminal-turned-politician. Dev confesses his actions, only for DCP Farhan Khan (Pavail Gulati) to reveal that he already knew the truth but wanted Dev to uncover it himself. Accepting his fate, Dev surrenders, but his inner rage surfaces in prison, hinting at unresolved demons within.

Despite the star power and high expectations, Deva failed to perform well at the box office. The film struggled during its opening weekend, with global earnings ranging between Rs 51.58-59 crore, marking it as a commercial disappointment.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film features an ensemble cast including Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni, and others. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the screenplay was written by Bobby-Sanjay, marking their debut in Hindi cinema. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, Deva was released under the banners of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The music was composed by Jakes Bejoy, with cinematography by Amit Roy and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.