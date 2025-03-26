Schools Summer Holidays 2025: AP, Telangana holidays start from April 24

Wait is finally over! Students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can now eagerly await their much-awaited summer vacation. This summer vacation this year is a bit longer than usual as it stretches from April 27 until June 11, when schools reopen on June 12, 2025.

The long summer break is the ideal time for students to unwind, rejuvenate, and pursue co-curricular activities before the new academic year commences. Students have 45 consecutive days of holidays in which they can at last get relief from their intensive studies and exam preparations.

Holiday Dates

Below are the most important holiday dates for students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Summer Holidays: April 27 to June 11, 2025

School Reopening: June 12, 2025

AP Intermediate Summer Holidays: May 25 to June 2, 2025

A Well-Deserved Holiday

Summer holidays are a well-deserved holiday for students who have been studying hard all year round. This long holiday will provide students with an opportunity to relax, do what they love, and spend quality time with family and friends.

Plan Your Holidays Now!

Now that the holiday dates have been announced, students can begin planning their summer holidays. Whether a family holiday, a holiday with friends, or just staying at home, the summer holidays are the ideal time to relax and enjoy oneself.

