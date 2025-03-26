Mad Square Trailer Review: Watch it for Double Dose of Fun; Release on March 28 in Theatres

The long wait is over. Ahead of the film's release, the theatrical trailer for MAD Square is finally here, and it delivers everything fans have been eagerly anticipating—twice the humor, chaos, and entertainment! The trailer sets the perfect stage for the film's Eid release on March 28, 2025.

Bringing back the signature quirky humor and high-energy madness that made the original a blockbuster, the trailer is further elevated by Thaman’s electrifying background score. Packed with hilarious one-liners and whacky situations, MAD Square promises to take entertainment to a whole new level.

The film’s energy is already at an all-time high, thanks to Bheems Ceciroleo’s hit songs like "Laddu Gaani Pelli," "Swathi Reddy," and "Vaccharoi", which are ruling playlists and trending on social media.

With Shamdat Sainudeen’s vibrant cinematography capturing the madness and Navin Nooli’s slick editing ensuring a fast-paced ride, MAD Square is shaping up to be a big-screen extravaganza.

Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film brings back the beloved MAD gang—Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin—for another rollercoaster of youthful fun. Presented by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film has already created massive buzz with its teaser and songs.

With everything pointing towards an explosive theatrical experience, MAD Square is all set to bring unstoppable laughter and entertainment to the big screen!