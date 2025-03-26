Bank Holidays in April 2025: Statewise List

As we approach April, several days are marked as bank holidays. Below is the list of bank holidays in April 2025, so you can plan your banking activities accordingly. Make sure to complete your banking work in advance or use mobile banking services.

1. April 1 (Tuesday) – Bank Closure for Annual Inventory

Banks will be closed on April 1 for the annual inventory process, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. You can still use mobile banking and ATMs for transactions, but branch services will be unavailable.

2. April 6 (Sunday) – Ram Navami

Ram Navami, a major Hindu festival, will be observed on April 6. Banks will remain closed in many states, and schools and offices may also be closed.

3. April 10 (Thursday) – Lord Mahavir Jayanti

Banks will observe a holiday on April 10 in celebration of Lord Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism.

4. April 12 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

As per RBI guidelines, the second Saturday of every month is a bank holiday. Banks will remain closed on April 12.

5. April 13 (Sunday) – Weekend Holiday

Banks will remain closed on Sunday, April 13, as part of the regular weekend closure.

6. April 14 (Monday) – Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

On April 14, banks will remain closed to observe the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

7. April 15 (Tuesday) – Bohag Bihu (Regional Holiday)

Banks in Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kolkata, and Shimla will remain closed on April 15 due to Bohag Bihu.

8. April 16 (Wednesday) – Bohag Bihu (Regional Holiday)

Banks will remain closed in Guwahati on April 16 due to the observance of Bohag Bihu.

9. April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

Good Friday will be observed on April 18, and banks will remain closed across the country.

10. April 21 (Monday) – Garia Puja (Regional Holiday)

In Agartala, banks will be closed on April 21 in celebration of Garia Puja.

11. April 26 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

As per RBI norms, the fourth Saturday of April, which falls on April 26, is a bank holiday.

12. April 29 (Tuesday) – Lord Sriparshuram Jayanti

Banks will remain closed on April 29 in observance of Lord Sriparshuram Jayanti.

13. April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti & Akshaya Tritiya (Regional Holiday)

Banks will be closed in Bengaluru on April 30 due to the observance of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

Plan Ahead: Make sure to complete your banking transactions before these holidays. You can also rely on mobile and internet banking for all your needs during these days.