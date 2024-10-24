October 25: Heavy rain alert for AP; Holiday for schools likely!

A depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal has been moving slowly west-northwestwards. This will threaten heavy rains over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, according to Amaravati's Meteorological Centre. The depression is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

The centre of the depression is estimated to be about 700 km southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 750 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal, and 730 km south-southeast of Khepupara in Bangladesh, Tuesday afternoon. It moves at 4 mph.

According to the Meteorological Centre, the depression is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 24. During this period, it is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island as a severe cyclonic storm. Winds would increase up to 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Normal to heavy rains are anticipated over north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh starting from October 25 with wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph. Isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam may witness heavy rainfall. A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely at isolated places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema on October 25. The government plans to declare a holiday for schools, and colleges tomorrow if the situation worsens leading to the floods.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. At isolated places along the north coast, very likely to be strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph.

In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, citizens are advised to stay informed about the situation and take enough precautions to ensure safety.

