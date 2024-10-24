October 25: Holiday for schools in Odisha due to Cyclone 'Dana'!

The Odisha government has announced the closure of schools, colleges, universities and other institutes in 14 districts as a precautionary measure for Cyclone Dana. Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh, and Cuttack are the districts where the schools have been closed.

All schools in these districts will remain closed from October 23 to 25, 2024. reopening will be on October 28, 2024. The same colleges and universities in those districts will also be closed from October 23 to 25, 2024.

The IMD issued a red alert for Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur districts with heavy to hefty rainfall and lightning on 24th October. Cyclone Dana is going to affect coastal West Bengal and Odisha while prompting the IMD to issue alerts for both states from the night of 24th October till the morning of 25th October.

The School and Mass Education Department has been asked to close the schools by Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh, who says that this is a precautionary step to not let the students or the staff be exposed during the cyclone. Thus, the Odisha government has begun shutting down the educational institutions due to fears of Cyclone Dana. The official is asking the public to stay indoors in conjunction with complying with all the formal precautions.

