December 22 - 24: Heavy rain alert for Odisha; Holidays likely for schools

Heavy rain pounded most parts of Odisha from December 22 to 24, with 26 out of 30 districts reporting rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on December 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in some places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts during the period.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Ranpur in Nayagarh district, with 108.4 mm on December 23 followed by Begunia. Puri, Khurdha, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda witnessed heavy rainfall on December 22 to 24.

IMD has issued warnings to fishermen since the sea conditions are anticipated to be turbulent from 22nd to 24th December. The west central and southwest Bay of Bengal along with the Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu, and southern Odisha coasts expect rough to very rough sea conditions.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, stated "The wind direction has been southernly and the winds were loaded with moisture, which may carry out rainfall activities from 22 to 24 of Dec. Light to moderate spells of rain are on way in interior Odisha however, heavy down pour during this period is fore in coastal belt".

