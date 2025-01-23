January 24 Holiday or not for schools?

As the calendar flips to January 24, many of us wonder if it is a holiday or not. Different states and institutions observe holidays for various reasons, making it confusing. In this article, we'll break down the holidays observed on January 24 across different states in India, which will help you plan your day accordingly.

National Holidays

January 24 is not a national holiday in India. The list of gazetted holidays was declared by the Indian government, which includes Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and other holidays. This day is not part of that list.

State-Specific Holidays

In some states, India has holidays on January 24 for different reasons. Let's discuss them one by one in detail:

Andhra Pradesh: In Andhra Pradesh, January 24 is celebrated as the Kanuma festival, which is part of the Makar Sankranti celebrations. While it's not a mandatory holiday, many government offices and institutions may observe a holiday.

West Bengal: In West Bengal, 24 January is observed as the birth anniversary of prominent freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This day will be a government holiday in some states and there may be off for schools and colleges.

Tamil Nadu: In Tamil Nadu, January 24 is not a state holiday. But sometimes institutions observe local festivals or any other event for which this date is considered a holiday.

Karnataka: January 24 is not a state holiday in Karnataka. Still, some institutions might celebrate the day as a holiday on account of local festivals or events.

Other States: January 24 is not a state holiday in the other states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Institutional Holidays

Some institutions, like schools and colleges, might celebrate holidays on January 24 for a variety of reasons. For instance:

Schools: The schools may even declare a holiday on January 24 as part of their winter break or semester break.

Colleges: Local festivals or events may cause the colleges to have a holiday on January 24.

Universities: Semester breaks or examination schedules may make universities declare a holiday on January 24.

What to Do?

Is January 24 a holiday or not? The answer would depend on the place and the institution you are part of. So, if in doubt, the best thing to do is always to ask the local authorities, school, or institution whether January 24 is a holiday or not.

In conclusion, though January 24 is not a national holiday, some states and institutions might have holidays due to various reasons. You can plan your day accordingly by checking with your local authorities or institution and making the most of your time.

