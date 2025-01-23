DU students campaign against Kejriwal's Purvanchal remarks

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) In response to a recent statement by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal regarding people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, students from Delhi University organised a campaign outside the Arts Faculty, titled ‘Main Hoon Purvanchali, BJP Ke Saath Hoon’ (I am from Purvanchal and I am with BJP)'.

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, political parties are intensifying their outreach efforts. Various campaigns are being launched to connect with different communities. The focus on voters from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has gained momentum after Kejriwal's remark.

The signature campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of the Purvanchal community, who expressed their anger and solidarity.

BJP youth leader Apoorva Singh stated, “We’ve launched this campaign, and many people have supported it. Kejriwal has repeatedly disrespected Purvanchal’s people, accusing them of being fake voters. Ironically, Kejriwal himself hails from Haryana but makes baseless remarks about those who move to Delhi for better opportunities.”

Narendra Sharma, a participant, highlighted the growing significance of Purvanchal voters in the Delhi Assembly elections. He added, “AAP has insulted Purvanchalis repeatedly. Kejriwal even claimed they came to Delhi to avail free treatment for Rs 500. This campaign is a way to stand against his derogatory remarks.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Abhishek Kumar said, “This campaign aims to awaken the Purvanchal community. Over the past decade, Kejriwal has made several promises but failed to deliver. His inappropriate comments about our people have crossed the line. This time, we will teach him a lesson through the ballot box.”

Earlier Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met the Election Commission officials last week. While interacting with the reporters after the meeting, the AAP convenor said, "Our main issues were that 5,500 votes are ready to be removed in the New Delhi Assembly constituency between December 15 and January 7."

"They are bringing people from UP and Bihar to create fake votes,” he added.

Aditya Mishra, another student, shared his motivation for joining the campaign: “Kejriwal’s continuous disrespect towards Purvanchalis compelled us to act. We are determined to bring about a change in Delhi’s government.”

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.