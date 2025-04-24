Chhattisgarh Schools Summer Holidays begin from April 25 to June 15

The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has declared summer holidays for all government and private schools in the state, bringing relief to students. The vacation will be in force from April 25 to June 15. It is known that the Summer Holidays begin for schools from tomorrow.

The decision is made when temperatures reach near 44 degrees Celsius in Raipur, resulting in heatwave conditions in the state. The order of the department says that the intense heat and heatwave may have a negative impact on the health of students, so the state government declared the summer vacation.

Relief for Students

School children were already agitated because of the hot weather, and most of them were seeking a holiday. Even Raigarh Mayor Jeevardhan Chauhan had sent a letter to the collector asking for a school holiday. In its order, the department has made it possible for the students to spend their summer vacation without suffering any health issues.

Details of the Order

The School Education Department's order declares that summer vacation will be extended to all aided, government, non-aided, and private schools. The order will not apply to teachers, but other terms of the departmental order will not be affected.

The declaration of summer vacation is a much-needed relief for students, parents, and teachers. The quick move by the state government will prevent heat strokes and maintain the health of students during the harsh weather conditions.

