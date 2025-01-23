2025 Festivals falling on Sunday; Complete list!

The start of a new year, 2025 is the perfect time to plan your trips and vacations. With several long weekends and festive leaves lined up, you can make the most of your time off. As the new year has started with the official holiday list. While some major Indian festivals fall on Sundays this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy extended breaks.

Indian Festivals Falling on Weekends in 2025:

Before we go to the list of long weekends, here are some Indian festivals that fall on weekends this year:

Republic Day: January 26, Sunday

Gudi Padwa/Ugadi: March 30, Sunday

Ram Navami: April 6, Sunday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): June 7, Saturday

Muharram: July 6, Sunday

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, Saturday

Janmashtami: August 16, Saturday

3-Day Long Weekends in India for 2025

Here are the 3-day long weekends you can look forward to:

March 14-16 (Friday-Sunday): Holi falls on March 14, Friday

March 29-31 (Saturday-Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr/Ramzan Id falls on March 31, Monday

April 18-20 (Friday-Sunday): Good Friday falls on April 18, Friday

May 10-12 (Saturday-Monday): Buddha Purnima falls on May 12, Monday

August 15-17 (Friday-Sunday): Independence Day falls on August 15, Friday

September 5-7 (Friday-Sunday): Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) and Onam fall on September 5, Friday

October 18-20: Diwali (Naraka Chaturdasi)- Monday, Oct 20th

4-day Long Weekends in India for the year 2025

If one is ready to take a leave for one additional day, below are some four-day long weekends during which you would be able to get a break for four days while taking just five days of holiday.

April 10-13: Mahavir Jayanti; Thursday, 10th

October 2-5: Gandhi Jayanthi and Dussehra; Thursday, Oct 2

December 25-28: Christmas; Thursday, Dec 25

Gazetted Holidays That Do Not Fall Under the Above-mentioned Long Weekends

Here are some gazetted holidays that do not form part of the long weekends mentioned above:

Maha Shivaratri: February 26, Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, Wednesday

With these long weekends and festival leaves, you can plan your trips and vacations. Whether you wish to travel or avoid crowds, this list will help you make the most of your leisure time.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: First look, Price, and Features