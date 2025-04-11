April 12 Bank Holiday or not?

With the second Saturday of April fast approaching, bank customers are eagerly awaiting to know if April 12 is going to be a bank holiday or not. And the answer is affirmative, as all banks in India will remain shut on this day, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

The RBI's second Saturday closure rule is to establish a uniform holiday schedule for banks throughout the nation. This implies that if you live in Mumbai or Delhi, or any other city, your bank will be closed on April 12.

What Does This Imply for Bank Customers?

If you're planning to visit your bank on April 12, you might want to check the calendar first. Since all banks are closed, you'll have to plan and do any banking-related activities or transactions on either April 11 or April 13.

Some activities include:

Withdrawing cash

Depositing checks

Transferring funds

Opening or closing accounts

Applying for loans or credit cards

If you're not sure about any particular bank holidays or working hours, it's always best to consult your bank directly or check on their website for additional information.

Why Do Banks Close on Second Saturdays?

The RBI move to shut down banks on second Saturdays is designed to give banks a uniform holiday calendar across the nation. It enables bank staff to have a regular break and enhances work-life balance.

Moreover, shutting down banks on second Saturdays also assists in:

Minimizing operating expenses

Increasing customer service

Increasing employee productivity

What Are the Alternatives?

If you must do any of your banking work on April 12, there are a few options that you can consider:

Online banking : Most banks provide online banking where you can keep track of your accounts, make transfers, and pay bills at home.

: Most banks provide online banking where you can keep track of your accounts, make transfers, and pay bills at home. Mobile banking : Most banks also have mobile banking applications where you can keep track of your accounts and make transactions on the move.

: Most banks also have mobile banking applications where you can keep track of your accounts and make transactions on the move. ATMs : You can withdraw cash or deposit checks using ATMs.

: You can withdraw cash or deposit checks using ATMs. Customer care: You can call your bank's customer care number to receive help for any banking-related questions.

Conclusion

In summary, April 12 will be a bank holiday, and all banks throughout India will be shut down for that day. If you do intend on going to your bank, always plan in advance and get whatever banking activities you need to do done on April 11 or April 13. Through online banking, mobile banking, and ATM, there are numerous other options through which you can get your banking done.

