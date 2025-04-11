Here is how Aan Tiwari from Sony SAB’s ‘Veer Hanuman’ celebrates Hanuman Jayanti

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Aan Tiwari who portrays the young Hanuman in Sony SAB’s mythological epic, "Veer Hanuman", reflected on the show, and his bond with his co-stars before Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

Asked how he prepared to play the role of Lord Hanuman, Aan told IANS, "I joined gymnastics to prepare for the role. I watched a lot of videos related to Lord Hanuman, and learned how Hanuman ji stands, how the position of the feet should be, how to always maintain a smile on the face, and so much more."

Sharing a particular incident, he added, "There’s one incident I clearly remember — my father used to make me practice with a bat, just like a gada. He would make me lift and lower it every morning and evening. That practice helped me!"

Revealing his experience on set and his bond with his co-stars, Aan went on to say, "My experience on set has been amazing so far. Everyone is very kind and helpful. If I don’t understand any dialogue, our director sir patiently explains how to perform and deliver it. Mahir bhaiya and I also have a lot of fun on set. We don’t usually shoot at the same time, but whenever we’re on set together, we have a lot of masti!"

The young actor further disclosed the one quality of Hanuman Ji that he admires the most and tries to follow in his own life. He revealed,

"The quality I admire the most in Hanuman Ji is his devotion to his loved ones. He always stood by them and helped them without expecting anything in return. I try to follow that in my own life by being there for my family and friends whenever they need me."

Disclosing how he celebrates Hanuman Jayanti, he stated, "Visiting the temple on Hanuman Jayanti is a must for us. We go to the temple, distribute prasad, and in the evening, my father and I do a long Hanuman Chalisa recital together. Last time, there was a program at the temple where I sang the Hanuman Chalisa on stage, and everyone appreciated it a lot."

"Veer Hanuman" airs every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM, on Sony SAB.

