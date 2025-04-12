Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore Fire; Indian Migrant Workers Honoured for Rescue

In a recent fire accident in Singapore, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries. The incident, which occurred at a school on April 8, left 20 people injured — including 15 children. Mark is now recovering well after receiving medical treatment.

The fire broke out in a three-storey building on River Valley Road, near Singapore’s Central Business District. Amidst the chaos, four Indian migrant workers emerged as real-life heroes. Working nearby at the time of the incident, they were alerted by the screams of children and the sight of smoke rising from the third floor. Without hesitation, they rushed into the building to help.

According to Singapore authorities, the workers bravely launched a rescue operation, risking their own lives to pull the children to safety. Their swift and selfless response saved several young lives, including that of Mark Shankar.

In recognition of their heroic act, the Singapore government has honoured the four migrant workers for their courage and service during the emergency.

Following his recovery, Mark has now returned home. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to social media to thank everyone who prayed for the child’s well-being and expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who stood by the family during this difficult time.