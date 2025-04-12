IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Unfairly Given Out? Controversial Decision Angers Fans

Chennai Super Kings are currently experiencing a difficult period. This fact is undeniable. Even though the franchise's most celebrated batsman and legend, MS Dhoni, took over captaincy from Ruturaj Gaikwad, the troubles are too deep for the team to recover anytime soon. When fans anticipated that Dhoni's captaincy would magically change things, the reality was quite different. Opting to bat first, CSK failed miserably and only managed to put 103 runs on the board. Both the top and middle order batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, thanks to the formidable KKR spin line-up. Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, and Varun Chakravarthy rammed through a fragile Chennai line-up and clinched a commanding victory.

However, one thing stood out in the entire match, and it was MS Dhoni's batting. Dhoni came in at the 9th position to bat. Although coach Fleming mentioned it was entirely Dhoni's decision regarding his batting order and timing, this choice puzzled everyone. And the worst part—he got out without troubling the bowlers. Dhoni and Varun Chakravarthy are a highly anticipated match-up. Varun has managed to stump MSD multiple times in the past, and he did so again yesterday.

Varun delivered a decent ball to Dhoni, resulting in an LBW. Dhoni leaned forward to defend, and the ball spun inside and onto the pads. CSK immediately reviewed the decision after the captain was out. This was where fans started to cry foul. The snicko showed that there was an edge when the ball passed the bat. While it was not a big deviation, it definitely appeared sufficient for the umpire to conclude that the ball had touched the bat. However, the third umpire had other ideas, and he asked the on-field referee to stick with his original decision.

Here are some reactions to the whole incident.

Technology Hone K Bad Bhi Jab Village Cricket Ki Tarah Hi Decision Dena Hai To Kya Fayda Khud Ko Sabse Rich aur Smart Cricket League Batane ki 🧐😡 100% Not Out Tha ❌@IrfanPathan @IPL @BCCI #askirfan #askIrfan #dhoni #csk #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/LNPDDLY85e — DMC (Crypto Wala Dost) (@cryptowaladmc) April 12, 2025

Ms Dhoni was Clear Not Out There were spikes when this worst umpiring declared Thala out pic.twitter.com/uncbCppQ69 — Mr. Villaaww' (@OkayAchaa) April 11, 2025

Thala MS Dhoni was Out or Not Out? What do you think? 🤔#CSKvsKKR | #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ZqcSN15vz7 — Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) April 11, 2025