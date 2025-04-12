SBI Youth For India Fellowship 2025: Apply Now - Check Details Here

The SBI Foundation has invited applications for the 13th batch of its flagship program, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship. This 13-month paid fellowship offers young graduates and professionals a chance to work directly with rural communities and help build sustainable development solutions.

Applications Open Till April 30

Eligible candidates can apply online at youthforindia.org by April 30, 2025. The program is open to Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, aged 21 to 32 years.

Fellowship Benefits

Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of ₹16,000 along with an additional ₹3,000 for travel and other expenses. On successful completion of the fellowship, each participant will receive a completion allowance of ₹90,000.

Fellows will get the opportunity to work with 13 reputed NGOs across India, engaging with 12 key thematic areas such as education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, rural livelihoods, and environmental conservation.

Selection Process & Experience

Candidates will be selected through an online assessment followed by a personal interview. During the 13-month period, fellows will be expected to live and work in rural areas, identifying real-world problems and creating impactful solutions.

Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO of SBI Foundation, said the fellowship empowers youth to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat' and develop leadership and problem-solving skills.

Since its launch, the program has produced 640 fellows, impacting over 1.5 lakh rural lives. Over 70% of the alumni have gone on to work in the social sector or pursue higher education in development fields.

Apply now at youthforindia.org and be a part of India’s grassroots transformation.