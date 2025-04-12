Kevin Bacon: Do feel like I’m racing the clock a bit

Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Kevin Bacon shared that he feels as if he is "racing the clock" on mortality.

Bacon has been a part of Hollywood for over decades and has no intentions of giving up now but said that if he "died tomorrow" he will still be satisfied with what he has achieved.

The 66-year-old actor told The Rake magazine: "I guess the fact that I keep looking forward means I’m a little bit racing (mortality).”

“I do feel like I’m racing the clock a bit on that. I would like to believe that I’m pretty accepting of it, but I haven’t looked it in the eye yet. You don’t really know until you’re there, and you go, ‘I changed my mind — I do wanna be resuscitated’”

"At this point,’if it happens, if I die tomorrow, I’m good’. Like, I would want the people around me to know that I’m okay with what I got done and the life I lived. Yeah. I really feel that way, you know? I’m good," he added.

The actor said that while he has "no idea why", he has never been interested in taking time off and he has even turned to therapy to deal with his own ambitions.

He said: "(A vacation) has never been something I’ve relished. I’ve always been driven from the time I was a child. Don’t ask me why. I’ve tried to parse it out with therapists or whatever, but I’ve always been driven to get … done. I’m a little bit of a — I would say I’m a workaholic, which I think I am, but I’m also a ‘creating-aholic’ (sic).”

The actor did suffer from "impostor syndrome" at the height of his success. However, with time he has gotten over that.

He said: "This is what I can tell you. I would like to believe there was a point in my life that, being super-successful, I had a certain amount of impostor syndrome or guilt about having gotten that. I don’t feel that any more.”

“If opportunities come my way, I’m like, Yeah, that’s great, and I deserve it. I don’t feel undeserving, let’s put it that way. I’ve worked really hard, I’ve worked really long. I’ve tried to do my best, and I also try to get better."

