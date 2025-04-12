Good Bad Ugly Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ajith's Action Drama earns Rs 13 Crore!

Ajith Kumar's new movie, Good Bad Ugly' opened with a great bang on April 10, collecting nearly Rs 30 crore nett in India on the opening day. But the movie saw a steep 50% fall on the second day, collecting Rs 13.50 crore nett, as per tracking website Sacnilk. Despite this fall, trade analysts are hopeful about the movie's performance during the long weekend due to the Tamil New Year holiday on April 14.

Box Office Collections:

Day 1: ₹29.25 crore nett in India

Day 2: ₹13.50 crore nett in India, which is a whopping 50% decline from its opening day

Total Collection: ₹42.75 crore nett in India for the first two days

Even with the dip, trade insiders are hopeful for the movie's performance during the long weekend due to the Tamil New Year festival on April 14. Booking for the weekend for the movie has been strong, with most shows reportedly sold out.

Predictions and Expectations

Box office gurus are forecasting a monstrous opening weekend for 'Good Bad Ugly' at the box office and its membership in the ₹100 crore club (gross) very soon. The popularity of the film among the masses and the chances of a prolonged theatrical run are being pointed out as reasons for the projected success.

About the Film

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, 'Good Bad Ugly' is a drama cum action film that is a tribute to Ajith Kumar. The ensemble cast includes Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, and Priya Prakash Varrier, among others. With its entertaining storyline, meta-hints, and nostalgic feel, Good Bad Ugly appears to be striking the right chords with people.

As the film keeps rolling on the cinema screens, it will be exciting to check its performance in the days to come. With the long weekend and the Tamil New Year festival, Good Bad Ugly may just touch new records at the box office.

