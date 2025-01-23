Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs, Price, and Features

The latest flagship from South Korea's biggest tech giant is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, filled with the best features to create a powerhouse in a smartphone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra launched on January 22, 2025, the most powerful device within the series of devices, sporting a wide array of upgrades above its predecessor.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The screen is flat and supports an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, making it perfect for gaming and video streaming. The design of the phone has been slightly tweaked, with thinner bezels and rounded corners that make it easier to hold.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. This is the overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the most powerful chip around. It makes for lightning-fast performance and gives decent battery life. The device features 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and has three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 flash storage.

Camera

The quad-camera setup of the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The telephone includes a 12-megapixel front camera. The upgraded ultrawide camera is an improvement over the last one as it captures better image quality with a wider field of view.

Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone also features reverse wireless charging, making it a convenient option for charging other devices on the go.

Software and Additional Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, and One UI 7, offering a variety of new features and improvements, such as a renewed interface and AI-powered tools. The phone is also equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in four colour variants: Titan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue, and Titan White Silver. The device is priced from $1,299.99 with 256GB. Pre-orders will begin on January 22, and sales will start on February 22.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is, in fact, a powerhouse smartphone with impressive performance, a stunning display, and many innovative features. Whether you are a gamer, a photographer, or just need a reliable, feature-packed device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth considering.

