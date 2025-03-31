Apple’s AI Doctor: iOS 19 to Introduce AI-Driven Health Monitoring Features

Apple is making a significant push into artificial intelligence (AI) with plans to revamp its Health app and introduce an AI-powered virtual doctor service, according to a Bloomberg report. This initiative aligns with CEO Tim Cook's longstanding vision that healthcare will be Apple's most significant contribution to humanity.

Apple's Vision for AI in Healthcare

During a 2019 interaction, Tim Cook stated, "If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?' it will be about health." The tech giant has consistently expanded its focus on health and wellness, with AI now playing a pivotal role in its strategy.

Project Mulberry: AI-Driven Health Coaching

Apple's upcoming Health app overhaul, internally referred to as Project Mulberry, aims to integrate an AI health coach that can analyze and interpret health data similarly to a real doctor. The AI-driven feature will provide personalized recommendations to users based on health metrics collected from their iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and even third-party health devices.

While Apple has long pursued the development of a non-invasive glucose monitor for the Apple Watch, that project remains years away from realization. In the meantime, the company is leveraging AI to enhance user well-being through proactive insights and recommendations.

Progress on AI Doctor Development

Apple is currently training its AI health agent using data provided by its in-house medical staff, with plans to involve external doctors for further refinement. Additionally, the company is setting up a dedicated facility near Oakland, California, where healthcare professionals can record video content for the Health app.

To add a human element to the AI-driven experience, Apple is reportedly looking for a "great doctor personality" to serve as the face of the app, similar to how Google and OpenAI have employed human voices for their AI chatbots.

Leadership and Expected Launch

The project is being spearheaded by Dr. Sumbul Desai, who leads Apple’s health initiatives, with Apple COO Jeff Williams also playing a key role in its development. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the AI-powered Health app is a high-priority project, with