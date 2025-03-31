Saif and Kareena celebrate their first Eid with family following the stabbing incident

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their first Eid with their family following the horrific stabbing incident in January this year.

Going by Saif's sister Saba Pataudi's latest Insta post, Saif and Kareena celebrated Eid with sisters Saba and Soha, and Soha's actor husband Kunal Kemmu. All the Pataudi siblings looked elegant in ethnic attires, whereas Bebo added to the charm with her usual grace.

Dropping the glimpses of the Eid celebration on social media, Saba wrote, "Eid moments...Family Matters most....Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too. Last ..video version ii ;)"

Refreshing your memory, Saif suffered some serious wounds during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home in the wee hours of January 16.

In the latest update, the primary accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad has filed a bail petition in the Mumbai Sessions Court, claiming that he is innocent and the case against him has been fabricated.

Shariful's petition asserts that the FIR was wrongly registered and that he has fully cooperated with the police investigation. His legal team argues that since all evidence is already in police custody, there is no risk of tampering, and hence, he should be granted bail.

Currently, Saif's stabbing incident is being investigated by the Bandra Magistrate Court, but it falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Sessions Court. Once a charge sheet is filed by the police, the case will be transferred to the Sessions Court.

The investigation has revealed that the accused is a Bangladeshi national. He reportedly wanted to rob a wealthy individual to get money for his mother's medical treatment in his home country. Shariful has a history of petty theft and was even sacked from restaurants in Worli and Thane for stealing.

