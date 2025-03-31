First rejected, now pleading: Yogeshwar Dutt mocks Vinesh Phogat for seeking silver medallist benefits

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Monday took a sharp dig at wrestler-turned politician Vinesh Phogat over her ‘haughtiness’ and mocked her for reclaiming the state benefits which she rejected earlier in a ‘fit of arrogance’.

Yogeshwar Dutt, speaking to IANS, said that Vinesh showed disdain and disrespect for the state honour earlier, but now was pleading with the government for the same.

Earlier in a post on X, he wrote, “Time is very powerful. Those who, out of arrogance, talked about throwing back prize money in the government’s face, are today pleading for the same amount in the Assembly.

The matter pertains to Haryana wrestler-turned-legislator Vinesh Phogat, seeking benefits equivalent to an Olympic silver medallist from the state government, during the Budget Session recently.

Phogat, a Congress MLA from Julana constituency, raised demands for the state honour during her speech in the Assembly recently, reminding Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to honour his promise of providing her the silver medallist treatment.

Responding to Phogat’s request, Yogeshwar Dutt said that sportspersons deserve appreciation and admiration from the government, but they should also be reciprocal in acceptance of honour as well as gestures.

“Look at what you said four months ago and see what you are seeking today,” he said, taking a swipe at Vinesh’s rejection.

“One must stay connected to roots and not get overwhelmed with arrogance,” he said, in a piece of advice to fellow sportspersons.

Under Haryana's sports policy, an Olympic silver medallist is entitled to get a cash prize of Rs 4 crore, an outstanding sportsperson job under Group 'A', and the allotment of a Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran plot.

The state government has asked the wrestler-turned-politician to opt for anyone from the three choices.

Phogat had taken the political plunge after her final bout in the Paris Olympics ended up in a fiasco, leading to her disqualification due to excess weight.

During the Paris Olympics in 2024, Vinesh Phogat reached the finals in the 50-kg weight category but was found 100 grams overweight and hence disqualified.

Then, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had described her as Haryana’s daughter and India’s pride.

“Vinesh Phogat will receive all benefits given to a silver medallist from the government,” he had written in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.