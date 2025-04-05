Gippy Grewal seeks blessings at Golden temple with Karan Johar

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Akaal: The Unconquered’, recently paid a visit to the Golden temple in Amritsar.

He was accompanied by Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar as the two sought blessings at the temple. Gippy took to his Instagram on Saturday, and shared a video in which the two can be seen inside the premises of the Golden temple.

He wrote in the caption, “Kan Kan de vich Rabb wasda Aye #Akaal releasing in Punjabi and Hindi worldwide, in cinemas on 10th April, 2025”.

Earlier Gippy Grewal shared his thoughts on the transformative potential of 'Akaal', a film that delves deep into the darker, more complex side of human emotion.

Gippy earlier told IANS, “In Punjabi cinema, it’s not that only comedies are made—there are other genres too. But yes, comedy films tend to be the biggest hits, which is why it may seem like more comedies are made. But if a role like the one in Aakal becomes successful, it will definitely change people’s perception. They’ll see that tough, hard-hitting roles can work too”.

Gippy is one of the biggest superstars of the Punjabi film and music industry. His song ‘Angrezi Beat’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh was a rage at its time, and was also used in ‘Cocktail’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone.

His works span Punjabi and Hindi film industries. His single ‘Phulkari’ was very successful in the Punjabi music industry. He made his acting debut in the 2010 movie, ‘Mel Karade Rabba’, and which he followed with ‘Carry On Jatta’, ‘Lucky Di Unlucky Story’, ‘Bhaji in Problem’ and ‘Jatt James Bond’.

He is owner of production houses Humble Motion Pictures and Big Daddy Films along with his brother Sippy Grewal.

