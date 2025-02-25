Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 81,749 – Best Amazon Offer

Samsung’s latest premium flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, is now available at a significant discount on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs 1,29,999, buyers can grab this high-end smartphone for as low as Rs 81,749 by availing exchange offers and bank discounts. With a premium titanium body, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a cutting-edge camera setup, this deal is an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade to a top-tier device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Amazon Offer

The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM + 256GB storage), which launched just last month, is listed at Rs 1,29,999 on Amazon. However, with multiple offers in place, customers can purchase it at a significantly lower price.

Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 39,250 for customers trading in their Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (in good condition), reducing the price to Rs 90,749.

Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 9,000, bringing the final price down to Rs 81,749.

With these lucrative offers, Amazon is making it easier than ever to own Samsung’s most advanced smartphone at a fraction of its original price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G features a titanium body, offering premium durability and a sleek design. Its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display boasts a peak brightness of 2600 nits, ensuring exceptional visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. The adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate enhances the user experience, making scrolling and gaming ultra-smooth. Samsung has also reinforced the display with Gorilla Glass Armor 2, improving durability and minimizing screen reflections.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset powers the device, ensuring top-tier performance. The phone also comes equipped with Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, including Live Translate and Circle to Search, enhancing user convenience. Running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, the device is backed by Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates.

The camera setup is another highlight, featuring:

200MP primary sensor

10MP 3x telephoto lens

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

50MP ultrawide sensor

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting performance and quick recharging capabilities.

With these premium features and an unbeatable discount, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is an ideal choice for tech enthusiasts looking to upgrade to a next-generation smartphone. Hurry up and grab this deal before it’s gone!