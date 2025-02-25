March 2025 OTT Releases: Nadaaniyan, Daredevil, Emergency, and More

As February comes to a close, OTT enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in March 2025. A plethora of new titles are set to release across various platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more. Here's a rundown of the top 15 upcoming OTT releases in March 2025.

From Hollywood to Bollywood, and from fantasy to drama, there's something for everyone this month. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan debut with "Nadaaniyan" on Netflix, and Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" is also released on the same platform.

Some other releases include "The Waking of a Nation" on SonyLIV, "Daredevil: Born Again" on JioHotstar, and "The Wheel of Time" Season 3 on Prime Video.

Here's the complete list of upcoming OTT releases in March 2025:

Daredevil: Born Again" (March 4, JioHotstar) - A superhero series and revival of the 2015 series Daredevil.

With Love, Meghan (March 4, Netflix) - A lifestyle series hosted by Meghan Markle.

The Leopard (March 5, Netflix) - A historical drama series based on the novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa.

Nadaaniyan (March 7, Netflix) - A coming-of-age drama starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Dupahiya (March 7, Prime Video) - An intense drama series set in a fictional village in Bihar.

The Waking of a Nation (March 7, SonyLIV) - A historical drama series based on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Rekhachithram (March 7, SonyLIV) - A Malayalam thriller film starring Asif Ali.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden (March 10, Netflix) - A documentary series on the hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Emergency (March 14, Netflix) - A historical drama starring Kangana Ranaut as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Dope Thief (March 14, Apple TV+) - A crime drama series starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura.

Kannada (March 21, JioHotstar) - A crime drama series starring Parmish Verma.

The Residence (March 20, Netflix) - A mystery drama series based on the book by Kate Andersen Brower.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 (March 13, Prime Video) - A fantasy series based on the book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The Studio (March 26, Apple TV+) - A comedy-drama series set in a movie studio.

Side Quest (March 26, Apple TV+) - A comedy series and spin-off of "Mythic Quest."

Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch these exciting new titles on your favourite OTT platforms!

