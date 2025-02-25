Ambati Rayudu’s Comment on Chiranjeevi & Sukumar Sparks Controversy

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 lived up to the hype, delivering an electrifying match that kept fans on the edge of their seats. India emerged victorious, with Virat Kohli stealing the spotlight by scoring his 51st ODI century, further cementing his legacy and delighting cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Ambati Rayudu’s Controversial Remark

Amid the celebrations, former Indian cricketer and current commentator Ambati Rayudu stirred controversy with a remark that didn’t sit well with many. While on air, Rayudu quipped, “Celebrities come to matches like this just to be seen on TV.” Though intended as a light-hearted comment, it quickly sparked backlash among fans.

Fans Rally Behind Chiranjeevi and Sukumar

The comment particularly struck a chord as it was perceived as targeting renowned personalities like megastar Chiranjeevi and acclaimed director Sukumar, both of whom were present at the match. Fans swiftly came to their defense, arguing that these icons do not seek additional publicity. They pointed out that Chiranjeevi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, and Sukumar, a filmmaker of national repute, have well-established credibility and influence.

Social media was abuzz with criticism directed at Rayudu, with netizens labeling his remark as unnecessary and disrespectful. While some dismissed it as an offhand joke, others argued that it undermined celebrities who genuinely support Indian cricket.

A Victory Overshadowed by Controversy

Despite India’s thrilling win against their arch-rivals, Rayudu’s comment became a hot topic, diverting attention from the team’s achievement. As debates continue, the focus remains on whether such remarks are harmless banter or if they cross the line into unwarranted criticism.