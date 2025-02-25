Canada’s New Immigration Rules: Major Impact on Indian Students and Workers

Canada has implemented new immigration laws that will impact thousands of Indian students, workers, and temporary visitors. Under the updated Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, effective January 31, border officials now have the power to cancel temporary resident documents, including electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs).

What’s Changing Under the New Rules?

Under the new immigration policy, Canadian immigration and border officers can now cancel eTAs, TRVs, work permits, and study permits under specific conditions, including:

If a person’s circumstances change, making them ineligible (such as providing false information, having a criminal record, or passing away).

If an officer doubts that the individual will leave Canada after their visa expires.

If the document is lost, stolen, destroyed, or issued by mistake.

If a temporary resident becomes a permanent resident.

Impact on Indian Students

The new rules allow Canadian officials to cancel immigration documents if a student is denied a work or study visa. Reports suggest that around 7,000 additional TRVs, work permits, and study permits could be revoked under these changes.

For Indian students, this could mean visa cancellations, travel restrictions, and even deportation in some cases. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will notify affected individuals via their IRCC account or email. However, concerns remain over the financial losses students and travelers might face if their documents are suddenly canceled.

Canada Tightens Student Visa Policies

Canada has been implementing strict immigration measures over the past few months. In November 2024, the country suspended the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, which previously allowed Indian students to fast-track their visa applications. The SDS program required students to pay tuition and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) in advance to ensure financial stability.

The decision to suspend SDS has left many students worried about alternative options. Students can still apply through the Regular Study Permit program, but this process allows tuition payments in installments and may take longer to approve. Experts believe these policy changes will make it harder for international students, including Indians, to study in Canada.

Canada Reduces Student Visa Approvals

As part of its broader immigration policy, Canada has capped new study permits at 437,000 for 2025, a sharp reduction from the 800,000 permits issued in 2024. This decision was made to manage housing shortages and reduce pressure on public services.

Why Are More Indian Visas Getting Rejected?

Despite an increase in visitor visas granted to Indians in early 2024, approvals dropped significantly by mid-year. Several factors have contributed to this:

Border Misuse: Many Indian visitors have used Canadian visas to illegally enter the US. Over 5,000 Indians crossed into the US without proper documents in June 2024 alone.

Delays & Backlogs: Canada has only four immigration officials left in India, down from 27 in October 2023, slowing visa processing.

Economic & Political Concerns: Canada is limiting temporary residents due to economic pressures, leading to stricter visa approvals.

India-Canada Tensions: Diplomatic tensions following Canada’s allegations about Indian involvement in the death of a Khalistani separatist may also be affecting visa approvals.

With these policies in place, Indian students and workers looking to move to Canada will face tougher challenges ahead.