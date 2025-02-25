Alia, Ranbir and Vicky celebrate ‘magician’ Bhansali’s b’day, success of ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) As filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 62, actress Alia Bhatt, who was joined by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and “Love and War” co-star Vicky Kaushal, revealed she took a quick break to celebrate the magician and the success of the latest release “Chhaava”.

Alia, who is currently filming “Love And War” with Bhansali, took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first had the actress, Ranbir and Vicky posing along with Bhansali with a big chocolate cake kept on the table. The next was a picture of Vicky cutting a cake for the success of “Chhaava”.

Alia wrote: “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director… happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) and lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”

The actress also celebrated three years of “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, which is helmed by Bhansali.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, it tells the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a simple girl from Kathiawad who is forced into prostitution and later rises to become a madam and an influential figure in Bombay's red-light area.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn.

Bhansali's film 'Love and War' is a love story set against the backdrop of war. The filming has begun and is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, “Chhaava” is a historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

