Rashmika Mandanna shares how her bestie has her back after ‘she’s ‘so done with posing’

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna’s latest social media post is all about embracing those moments when you're "so done" with the pressures of posing and just want to take a break.

On Friday, the 'Animal' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her candid photos where she is seen striking different poses for the camera. In the caption of her post, Rashmika wrote, “You know sometimes when you are just soooo done with posing and stuff and you don’t feel like doing aaaaaaannnyyything.. but yo bestie’s got yo back..YEP!!! thazzzz the vibeeee!.”(sic)

In the images, Mandanna could be seen sitting and gazing at her surroundings. The 'Pushpa' actress opted for her cool and comfy outfit that she paired with a hat.

On the personal front, Rashmika recently celebrated her 29th birthday. A few days before her special day, she penned a note in which she expressed that she couldn't believe she was turning 29. Rashmika wrote, “It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd.. I have always heard that the older you get..you start loosing interest in celebrating your birthday… but clearly it’s not the same in my case.. the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaay! I can’t believe I am already turning 29…I made it one more year healthier and happier and safely! Now that’s worth celebrating!.”(sic)

A day after her birthday, Mandanna shared a special birthday diary entry on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her celebrations. The actress embraced her playful side by the beach, singing a sweet, self-penned version of "Happy Birthday to Rashi," letting her inner child shine through in the adorable moment.

For the caption, she wrote, “05/04/2025....Dear Diary...Hmm.. where do I begin.. Wait let me start with a quote-No achievement is small so celebrate every little wins..you’ve gotten a year older - celebrate, You’ve gotten a small pocket money - celebrate, You’ve gotten married - celebrate, The doctor gives you a clearance to start running again after an injury - celebrate, (although I can’t wait for this to happen) You’ve written your exam and passed - hell ya!! celebrate!! Celebrate everything - every little wins.. because nothing is small...”

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in “Sikandar,” where she starred alongside Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-packed thriller hit theaters on March 30. Despite the buzz and high expectations surrounding its release, the film received a mixed response and struggled to make a significant mark at the box office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.