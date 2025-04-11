April 12 to 14 Schools Holiday declared in Telangana

In a much-needed relief for government staff, students, and teachers, Telangana will celebrate a three-day holiday from April 12 to April 14. The one-day consecutive holidays are due to the second Saturday, weekly Sunday, and birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on April 12, 13, and 14, respectively.

The Three-Day Holiday Schedule

Following is a summary of the three-day holiday schedule:

April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday holiday

April 13 (Sunday): Holiday for every week

April 14 (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti (national holiday)

A Holiday-Rich Month

The three-day holiday is not the only holiday students and teachers will get this month. April is full of different holidays, such as Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, Good Friday on April 18, and Easter Sunday on April 20. Summer vacation is also near at hand, with schools scheduled to close on April 24.

Conclusion

The three-day holiday between April 12 to 14 is a perfect time for students, teachers, and government staff to take a short respite and rejuvenate themselves. With various other holidays in the pipeline for April, it's going to be a month of rest for many Telangana folks.

