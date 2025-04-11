Randeep Hooda looks back at the raw, & challenging journey of playing 'Ranatunga' in 'Jaat'

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Versatile actor Randeep Hooda will be seen in a menacing avatar as the ruthless gangster Ranatunga in the forthcoming actioner "Jaat".

Ever since the glimpses of the movie reached the audience, movie buffs are thrilled to see Hooda in this new fierce avatar. Sharing his gratitude for all the love received for his role as Ranatunga, Hooda penned an appreciation post on his IG.

Hooda wrote, "Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga…Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling."

Thanking 'Jaat' director Gopichand Malineni for trusting him with this challenging role, and Sunny Deol for being an amazing co-star, he added, "A huge thank you to my visionary director @yoursgopichand, for trusting me with this intense role and guiding me every step of the way. Working alongside the legend @iamsunnydeol Paaji was an absolute blast — so down-to-earth, so full of fire."

Hooda further complimented his co-stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher saying, "Grateful to my incredible costars @vineet_ksofficial, @regenacassandrra, and @SaiyamiKher — your talent and energy made every scene come alive. And a heartfelt thanks to @MythriMovieMakers and @PeopleMediaFactory for believing in #Jaat and going all out to bring this story to life."

Reflecting on his 'Jaat' journey, Hooda called it raw, challenging, and deeply fulfilling.

Hooda's further treated his InstaFam with some rare behind-the-scene images from the shoot of "Jaat".

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, "Jaat" will feature the soundtrack composed by Thaman S with Rishi Punjabi on board as the Director of Photography. While Navin Nooli has performed the editing for the much-awaited flick, Avinash Kolla's production design is expected to add to the whole cinematic experience.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, "Jaat" is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10 this year.

