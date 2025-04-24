Raipur Government Schools Summer Holidays: No Summer Camps

In a recent turn of events, the Raipur District Education Officer (DEO) has put on hold the order for conducting summer classes in government schools during the summer vacation. The move follows vociferous protest from the Chhattisgarh Teachers' Association, who had sought the cancellation of the instruction.

Background of the Order

Earlier, the District Education Office had directed all government schools in Raipur to run summer classes between May 1 and June 15 during the summer vacation. This decision faced opposition from the teachers' association, who expressed concerns regarding teachers' workload and the disruption of their capacity to carry out educational work and carry out family and social obligations.

Teachers' Association's Demand

The Chhattisgarh Teachers' Association has asked for teachers in the state to be exempted from any extra work or departmental responsibilities during the summer vacation, running from May 1 to June 15. The association feels that this would enable teachers to concentrate on their primary activities and balance their personal and social commitments efficiently.

Relief for Teachers and Students

The lifting of the summer class order has brought relief to the students and the teachers. Since the summer break is now liberated from academic demands, the students can enjoy their much-deserved break, and the teachers can take care of their personal and professional obligations without extra pressure.

The decision is an assented one, and time will tell whether the Education Department will follow up on the request by the association of teachers that it exempt them from working overtime over the summer recess.

