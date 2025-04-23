April 24 a Bank Holiday or not?

As per the bank holiday calendar, April 24, 2025, is not a listed bank holiday in the majority of states. Banks should open on this day. India celebrates a wide variety of festivals and holidays all year round. Some of the upcoming holidays to note include Good Friday on April 18, 2025, which was celebrated in all states except Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Easter Sunday was celebrated on April 20, 2025, in Kerala and Nagaland.¹

In the future, some of the upcoming holidays of interest include:

Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti: Fasts on April 29, 2025, in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan

Buddha Purnima: Celebrated on May 12, 2025, as a holiday at a national level

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid or Eid al Adha): Fasts on June 7, 2025, in all states except Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Sikkim

Muharram: To be observed on July 6, 2025, in all states except Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Pondicherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal

Some of the important festivals in India are Diwali, Holi, Maha Shivaratri, Ramadan, Raksha Bandhan, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Krishna Janmastami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Vaisakhi. These festivals reflect India's rich cultural heritage and are a part of the country's heritage.

