May 12 Local Holiday declared in Madurai, Tamil Nadu

In a recent declaration, Madurai Collector M S Sangeetha announced a local holiday on May 12 to mark the Chithirai festival, an important festival in Madurai city. The holiday coincides with the holy event of Lord Kallalagar descending into the Vaigai river, drawing thousands of pilgrims.

Compensating for the Holiday

To compensate for the loss of working day, June 14, a Saturday, has been specified as a working day. Though this local holiday is not a public holiday as per the 1881 Negotiable Instrument Act, treasuries, sub-treasuries, and banks will work with skeletal staff to attend to urgent work.

The Importance of Chithirai Festival

Chithirai is a big festive celebration lasting for 15 days that attracts more than 15 lakh visitors to the city of Madurai. It starts with flag hoisting on April 29 and incorporates many significant ceremonies like Meenakshi coronation, the celestial marriage ceremony, chariot procession, and the visit of Lord Kallalagar to the city of Madurai. Throughout this time, the city is decorated with festive lights, and Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswar are led in a procession around the four Masi streets, morning and evening.

The Chithirai festival is an important cultural festival that depicts the rich heritage and traditions of Madurai city. The collector's announcement makes sure that devotees can attend the festivities without any obstruction.

